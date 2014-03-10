OSLO, March 10 Norwegian Air expects only minor delays, if any at all, in deliveries of four more 787 Dreamliners from Boeing, the company said on Monday.

Last week Boeing said "hairline cracks" had been discovered in the wings of about 40 of the 787 Dreamliners currently in production.

Norwegian Air is scheduled to receive the four aircraft in May and June.

"I don't know if our four planes under construction have cracks but what we are told is that this could lead to minor delays in future deliveries," Norwegian Air spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said, adding that the contract delivery times have some built-in flexibility.

"So we don't expect any big delays, if any at all," Sandaker-Nielsen said.

Norwegian Air has three Dreamliners in operation. In addition to the four planes it expects to receive in the first half 2014, the company has another seven on order for delivery from 2015 to 2018.