* Will fly route with Dreamliners
* One-way tickets to New York start at $240
* Only budget airline with Britain-U.S. routes
LONDON, Oct 17 Norwegian Air Shuttle
will take on one of the most competitive markets in the world
from next summer, launching low-cost flights between Britain and
the United States.
Norwegian, which this year became the only European budget
airline to fly transatlantic routes, will fly to New York, Los
Angeles and Fort Lauderdale from London's Gatwick airport, using
its new Boeing Dreamliners, it said on Thursday.
One-way tickets will start at 149 pounds ($240) to New York
and 199 pounds ($320) to Los Angeles, offering an up to 50
percent discount compared to the best fares from London's rival
Heathrow airport, Gatwick said in a statement.
"Gatwick is ideal because we have a lot of feeder flights in
and out of there," Norwegian CEO Bjoern Kjos told a news
conference. "Gatwick also has one of the biggest networks in
Europe when you take all the EasyJet and Ryanair
traffic there. It will give us a lot of transfer traffic
opportunities."
Norwegian started flying to New York and Bangkok from its
Scandinavian bases this year, saying its new Boeing Dreamliners
will save more than 20 percent on fuel, making budget long-haul
flights viable.
Its long-haul efforts were hampered first by the late
delivery of its Dreamliners, then by the repeated breakdown of
the brand new jets, which forced the airline to ground one of
the planes and ask Boeing for repairs just one month after its
delivery.
Budget carriers have tried for decades to fly long-haul
routes but with the exception of a few Asian carriers like
Qantas unit Jetstar and AirAsia X, most have
given up because the cost savings were not there.
On short-haul routes budget carriers can save as much as
half the cost compared to a traditional airline but in long-haul
routes, where fuel is disproportionately large expense, the
savings could be cut in half.
Passengers also tend to fly with checked baggage on longer
routes and demand greater inflight services, further diminishing
the potential savings.