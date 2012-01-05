OSLO Jan 5 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Thursday the number of passengers it carried in December rose 22 percent to 1.18 million.

Norwegian Air, which competes with Scandinavian leader SAS , said total passenger traffic -- a measure of the number of passengers and kilometres flown (RPK) -- rose 24 percent year-on-year.

The yield -- or average revenue per passenger carried and kilometre flown -- was estimated at 0.49 Norwegian crown for December, compared with 0.50 crown a year earlier. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Dan Lalor)