By Ole Petter Skonnord
OSLO, Sept 5 Budget airline Norwegian,
which is expanding rapidly out of its traditional Nordic base,
reported disappointing August figures on Thursday as fare levels
came under pressure from competition, a weaker currency and good
weather at home.
Norwegian, which launched transatlantic flights earlier this
year, said its yield, or average revenue per passenger carried
and kilometre flown, fell to 0.48 crowns, the lowest figure
since January, defying expectations for a fall to around 0.51
crowns and below July's 0.53 crowns.
Its disappointing numbers come just a day after rival
Ryanair warned it could miss its profit target this year
due in part to increased competition from rivals, like
Norwegian.
"This is on the weak side but they also fly longer distances
so you also get lower costs," Ivar Andreas Lemmechen Gjul, an
analyst at Fondsfinans said. "Yield can fluctuate from month to
month but the trend is for it to remain down 6-7 percent from a
year earlier because of the longer flying distances."
Norwegian was hurt this summer by unusually good weather in
the Nordics, which reduced its revenue in the high margin
last-minute segment, while higher oil prices and a weaker
Norwegian crown were also negative factors.
Its yield, an indicator of fare trends, has already been
under pressure as it has started flying long-haul routes, which
naturally increased its kilometres flown, but this has been
mostly factored in, analysts said.
Norwegian carried 2 million passengers in August, 14 percent
more than a year earlier, while the product of paying passengers
and kilometres flown (revenue-passenger kilometres) rose by a
massive 30 percent, reflecting both its rapid expansion and its
foray into the long haul market.
Norwegian's shares were up 1.5 percent at 213.6 crowns by
0802 GMT on Thursday, having already fallen 6.4 percent on
Wednesday, due in part to Ryanair's warning and Swedbank's
downgrade of earnings expectations on rising competition.
Although the share price has doubled in the past year, it
has struggled in recent months and the stock is down 28 percent
in the past three months, making it the second worst performer
amongst constituents of the Oslo market's main index.
"This is the second time in a row when (Norwegian) reported
decreasing load factor and decreasing yield. This trend is
worrisome for us, but it will likely persist in September,"
Norne Securities said in a note to clients.