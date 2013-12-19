BRIEF-Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 82 pct to 127 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 82 percent to 127 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 10 million yuan
OSLO Dec 19 Norwegian Air has won contracts worth 450 million crowns ($73.61 million) from Germany's TUI and Britain's Thomas Cook, the airline said on Thursday.
The contracts are for flying charter passengers from Britain and the Nordic countries to Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Italy and Cyprus.
* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate unit A.I.Holdings(Hong Kong) Ltd, in which co owns 58.1 percent stake