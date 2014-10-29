BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
OSLO Oct 29 Norwegian Property Asa
* Canica as has bought 12,242,106 shares in npro at a price of nok 9.80 per share
* Following this transaction canica as' shareholding in npro will be 94,683,425 shares corresponding to 17.26 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.