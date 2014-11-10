Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
LISBON Nov 10 Portugal's CMVM market regulator suspended trade in Portugal Telecom on Monday after Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president, launched a takeover bid for the company.
CMVM said in a statement the suspension was intended to give investors time to consider the bid. Isabel dos Santos' Terra Peregrin launched the bid at 1.35 euros per Portugal Telecom share.
Portugal Telecom shares closed 2.64 percent lower at 1.217 euros a share on Friday.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
PARIS, April 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.