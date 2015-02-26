Feb 26 Portugal's telecommunications firm NOS
, the country's second-largest operator and the product
of 2013's merger between ZON and Optimus said late on Wednesday
in a statement:
* Fourth-quarter profit of 12.3 million euros ($13.96
million) after 13.1 million euro year-ago loss.
* Fourth-quarter EBITDA falls 4 percent to 113.5 million
euros.
* Operating revenues down 0.7 percent to 353.8 million
euros.
* The strongest quarter ever for revenue generating unit
growth with net additions of 165,300.
* Says NOS is clearly delivering on its strategy to grow
market share.
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
