May 6 NOS SGPS, Portugal's second-largest operator, said in a statement late on Wednesday:

* First-quarter profit falls 8 percent from a year earlier to 23.2 million euros ($26.3 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll expected, on average, a net profit of 19 million euros.

* Profit still impacted by costs of 2013 merger between Zon Multimedia and Optimus that formed NOS.

* EBITDA slips 1.5 percent to 127.9 million euros, versus average forecast of 127 million.

* Revenues up 2 percent at 344 million euros, reversing decline in previous quarters.

* Increase in bundled service clients, pay-TV and mobile segments, with overall net additions of 151,300 revenue generating units to 7.76 million. Convergent bundled RGUs up by 341,300 in the quarter at 2.2 million.

* Market share increased.

