July 28 NOS SGPS, Portugal's second-largest telecom operator, said in a statement late on Tuesday:

* Second-quarter profit up 31 percent from a year earlier to 24.1 million euros ($26.7 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll expected, on average, a net profit of 22 million euros.

* EBITDA up nearly 4 percent to 138.5 million euros, versus average forecast of 133 million.

* Revenues up 3 percent at 356 million euros.

* Total net additions of 248,400 revenue generating units (RGUs), triple year-ago levels. Total RGUs at over 8 million.

* Convergent bundled RGUs for phone, Internet and pay TV services up by 143 percent at 2.44 million. Over 37 percent of fixed access customers subscribe to convergent bundles, compared with 16 percent a year ago.

* Pay TV customer base increased about 2 percent from a year earlier in the first rise since 2012.

* Total CAPEX of 102.4 million euros, up over 15 percent from a year earlier due to the network coverage expansion programme.

Source text: (here) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)