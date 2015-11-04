BRIEF-National United Resources announces resignation of Chairman
* Lai Ho Man, Dickson resigned from his position of independent non-executive director, Chairman Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qttatM] Further company coverage:
LISBON Nov 4 Portugal's telecoms firm NOS posted on Wednesday a 40 percent rise in third-quarter net profit form a year-ago as the number of clients subscribed to bundled services rose sharply and mobile subscriptions exceeded 4 million for the first time.
NOS, the country's second-largest operator, said net profit rose to 26.2 million euros ($28.45 million), helped by 247,100 net subscription additions to a total of 8.26 million.
Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected, on average, a net profit of 24 million euros.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7.5 percent to 143.5 million euros, largely in line with expectations. Overall sales rose almost 6 percent to 368 million euros.
NOS said the number of clients with bundled services including pay TV, fixed phone, Internet and mobile, soared 83 percent from a year ago to 556,600.
($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
STOCKHOLM, May 2 Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon posted first quarter core earnings roughly matching market expectations on Tuesday and said PPM, its division which relies most on the oil industry, had had another weak quarter.