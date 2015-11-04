LISBON Nov 4 Portugal's telecoms firm NOS posted on Wednesday a 40 percent rise in third-quarter net profit form a year-ago as the number of clients subscribed to bundled services rose sharply and mobile subscriptions exceeded 4 million for the first time.

NOS, the country's second-largest operator, said net profit rose to 26.2 million euros ($28.45 million), helped by 247,100 net subscription additions to a total of 8.26 million.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected, on average, a net profit of 24 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7.5 percent to 143.5 million euros, largely in line with expectations. Overall sales rose almost 6 percent to 368 million euros.

NOS said the number of clients with bundled services including pay TV, fixed phone, Internet and mobile, soared 83 percent from a year ago to 556,600.

($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)