LISBON Nov 7 Portugal's telecoms firm NOS posted on Monday a slightly stronger-than-expected 6.6 percent rise in its nine-month net profit thanks to strong client additions in mobile phone and in fixed-line bundled services.

NOS, the country's second-largest operator, said net profit rose to 78.4 million euros ($86.7 million), above the average estimate of 75 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose over 5 percent from a year earlier to nearly 431.8 million euros, also exceeding the average forecast of 429 million. Overall sales rose the same to over 1.12 billion euros.

Total subscriptions rose 8 percent to 8.94 million, while the number of clients using bundled services like pay-TV, broadband Internet and telephone jumped 19 percent to 661,400 representing 45 percent of all fixed-line clients.

NOS also saw a 9.2 percent rise in its mobile clients to a record almost 4.4 million.

NOS said that it reinforced its market share in the pay TV segment to nearly 43.7 percent, and in the mobile segment to nearly 26 percent.

