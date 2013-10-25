BRIEF-Karnataka Bank appoints Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD, CEO
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company PLC : * Nostra terra oil - comments on speculation about the company in the
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sri Lanka-based Continental Insurance Lanka Limited's (CILL) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National Long-Term Rating to 'A(lka)' from 'A-(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects the non-life operator's improving underwriting performance, satisfactory capitalisation, improving market franchise and prudent investment policy. The c