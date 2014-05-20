Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
May 20 Nostrum Oil & Gas LP, a Kazakhstan-based oil and gas explorer and producer, said it planned to apply for moving its listing to London Stock Exchange's main market and for inclusion on an FTSE index.
The company, whose global depositary receipts (GDR) have been trading on the London Stock Exchange since 2008, said the premium listing and index inclusion would enable it to broaden its investor base and increase liquidity of its securities.
Nostrum, earlier known as Zhaikmunai, has a market capitalisation of about $1.8 billion. But its GDRs have significantly underperformed the FTSE-100 Index, losing about 26 percent since the beginning of the year.
The company also said it would apply to list its ordinary shares on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.
Nostrum's GDRs were trading up about 1 percent at $9.70 in thin trade on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Roshni Menon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.