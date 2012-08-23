BRIEF-Sichuan Languang Development unit to fully buy Chengdu-based real estate company for 3.41 bln yuan
* Says its unit will fully buy a Chengdu-based real estate company for 3.41 billion yuan
Aug 23 U.S. not-for-profit hospitals: * Moody's: not-for-profit hospital medians show stability; sector prepares for
change * Rpt-moody's: not-for-profit hospital medians show stability; sector prepares
for change
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.