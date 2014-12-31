BRIEF-China Baoan Group to buy 23 pct stake in electromechanical for 92 mln yuan, raising stake to 91 pct
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake of shares in a Zhangjiagang-based firm (target firm) at 92 million yuan
Dec 31 Notoria Serwis SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it completed a private placement of its series D shares that was opened on Oct. 16
* The 50,000 series D shares were allotted on Dec. 30 at 4.40 zlotys per share to four investors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake of shares in a Zhangjiagang-based firm (target firm) at 92 million yuan
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: