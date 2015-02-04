Feb 4 Novabase Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :

* European Investment Bank (EIB) will be granting Novabase financing of up to 14 million euros ($15.98 million), at 6 years, for investments in research and development Source text: bit.ly/1zfL7MA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)