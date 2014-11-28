Nov 28Novabase Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais :

* Reported on Thursday results for 9-month 2014

* 9-month net profit down 55.4 percent to 2.0 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA down 13.9 percent to 9.9 million euros

* 9-month turnover up 0.5 percent to 158.6 million euros

* Says 9-months results in line with expectations and confirms outlook for the rest of the year

Source text: bit.ly/1xYsOKL

(Gdynia Newsroom)