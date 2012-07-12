MADRID, July 12 Spain's NovaGalicia Bank said on Thursday it had asked for 6 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in state aid as the country's weaker banks prepare for a European rescue package later this year.

"We have to make provisions of about 4.2 billion euros, but we've drawn up a more wide-ranging recapitalisation plan," a spokesman for the bank said.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment.