BRIEF-Pacific Securities' net loss at 76.8 mln yuan in May
* Says net loss at 76.8 million yuan ($11.30 million) in May
Aug 23 Novae Group PLC : * Novae Group PLC announces the departure of Finance director, Oliver Corbett * Oliver has resigned after nine years with the company to take up the post of
group CFO at lch.clearnet
ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's majority stake will be held by the founding Akarlilar family while Turkven will have a minority stake following the company's public offering, chief executive Cuneyt Yavuz said on Tuesday.