BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc said its finance boss Charles Fry would step down from the board on Friday and leave the company at the end of October.
Novae, which covers property, casualty, marine, aviation and political risk, appointed Reeken Patel as interim CFO while the company searches for a permanent replacement.
The company did not specify why Fry, who joined the board in 2013, was stepping down. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: