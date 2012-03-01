LONDON, March 1 Lloyd's of London
insurers Hardy and Novae both sank to a 2011
loss after absorbing large natural catastrophe claims, and
remain interested in potential mergers, they said on Thursday.
Hardy slumped to a 42 million pound ($67 million) loss from
a profit of 10 million in 2010, while Novae made a 6 million
pound loss after a profit of 36 million.
Hardy, which launched a review of its business in December
after receiving offers from suitors including rival insurer
Beazley, said on Thursday it would let shareholders
know what it had decided to do "as soon as possible".
Novae, which made an unsuccessful attempt to merge with
rival Omega last year, said it was still committed to
exploring "value accreting corporate activity," although no
deals were imminent.
"It remains one of the levers we can pull. But is there
anything on the blocks at the moment? Not really, no," Novae
chief executive Matthew Fosh told Reuters in an interview.
Hardy and Novae are two of the smallest publicly quoted
Lloyd's insurers, and have long been seen as likely to bulk up
through mergers or takeovers.
Lloyd's insurers have mostly reported sharply lower profits
for 2011, the second-costliest year ever for the insurance
industry after natural disasters including Japan's Tohoku
earthquake generated claims of $108 billion, according to
reinsurer Swiss Re.
Novae absorbed total natural catastrophe claims of 70
million pounds, while Hardy said surging disaster losses had
prompted it to cancel its final dividend.
Hardy's thinly traded shares were down 2.5 percent at 195
pence by 0817 GMT, while Novae was 1 percent higher at 364.25
pence.