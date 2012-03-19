* Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank lead underwriters

* To end silent participation of equity investor after closing offering

March 19 German high-tech lighting company Novaled AG filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of up to $200 million.

The Dresden-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities were the lead underwriters to the IPO.

The company specializes in organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), which are semiconductors made of layers of thin organic material seen as having big potential in display technology and new lighting products.

In 2011, Novaled posted its first net profit of 3.6 million euros ($4.77 million) on revenue of 17.4 million euros.

The filing did not reveal how many American Depository Shares the company planned to issue or their expected price.

Novaled, backed by venture capital groups like Samsung Venture Investment and Credit Agricole Private Equity, did not disclose the exchange it planned to list on or its preferred ticker symbol.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Novaled had picked Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to underwrite its Nasdaq-listed IPO.

Novaled said it will terminate the silent participation of tbg Technologie-Beteiligungs-Gesellschaft mbH (tbg) in the company, and pay back tbg's equity contribution after the closing of the offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.