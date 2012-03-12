FRANKFURT, March 12 Novaled, a tiny German high-tech lighting company, aims to list shares on the Nasdaq in coming months and has mandated Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to prepare the flotation, two people close to the matter told Reuters.

"Planning is under way," a spokeswoman for the Dresden-based group said on Monday, adding that an initial public offering was one of the possibilities to access fresh money for growth and let venture capital groups exit.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Novaled specialises in so called organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), which are semiconductors made of layers of thin organic material seen as having big potential in display technology and new lighting products.

Novaled's OLEDs can be applied to large and even moving surfaces without consuming much energy. However, industrial scale production techniques are still at an early stage.

The potential that investors see in the new technology can be gauged by comparing it with U.S.-based peer Universal Display , which has a market capitalisation of $1.8 billion with only $61 million of 2011 reported sales and net income of $3.2 million.

Novaled posted sales of about 11 million euros ($14.45 million) in 2010 and is still loss-making.

The group, which is owned by venture capital groups like Samsung Venture Investment, Credit Agricole Private Equity and Fraunhofer Venture counts Philips, Arcelor Mittal and Asian display manufacturers as its customers.

Its production partner is BASF.