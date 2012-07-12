By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA, July 12
LJUBLJANA, July 12 Slovenia's largest bank, Nova
Ljubljanska Banka, might need up to 500 million euros ($612
million) fresh capital by end-2013 due to worsening bad loans,
finance minister Janez Sustersic said.
Due diligence on state-owned NLB, performed by the European
Resolution Capital Fund, found the bank had 1.5 billion euros of
"the worst loans", which will probably not be repaid, Sustersic
told a news conference on Thursday.
His comment came a day after the government's macroeconomic
institute said local banks' bad loans had reached 6 billion
euros in the first quarter and were likely to rise further, amid
market rumours Slovenia might become the sixth euro zone member
to ask for international help.
Sustersic said provisions had already been made for a third
of NLB's bad loans, while insurance was expected to cover about
500 million euros of them.
"This leaves some 400-500 million euros, which is the
maximum size of fresh capital that NLB might need by the end of
the next year."
The government may transfer bad loans to the Slovenian State
Holding, set to be established in coming months and which will
manage all state capital assets, he said, adding such a transfer
would make NLB more attractive to investors.
Earlier this month, the government raised NLB's capital by
381 million euros to raise its core tier 1 capital ratio to 9
percent from 6 percent, in line with European Banking Authority
demands.
Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, which owns
22 percent of NLB, refused to participate in the capital hike.
While the government's failure to find a strategic investor
for NLB has fuelled market rumours Slovenia might need an
international bailout, Sustersic told Reuters last week it would
not be necessary for the next year at least.
Slovenia's five-year credit default swaps have continued to
rise and stood at 424 basis points by 1300 GMT, up 0.4 percent
on the day and more than twice the level a year ago.
The government hopes to find a strategic investor for NLB by
the end of the year and cut its 64 percent stake to 25 percent.
NLB made a loss in 2001, for the third year in a row because
of non-performing loans. Slovenia, the fastest-growing euro zone
member in 2007, was badly hit by the global crisis due to its
dependence on exports.
After a mild recovery in 2010 the economy contracted 0.2
percent in 2011 and the government expects a further contraction
of 0.9 percent this year due to lower export demand and a fall
in domestic spending amid budget cuts.
($1 = 0.8164 euro)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Dan Lalor)