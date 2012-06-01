LJUBLJANA, June 1 State-owned Nova Ljubljanska
Banka, Slovenia's largest bank, will issue hybrid instruments to
provide the capital it needs to meet European Banking Authority
requirements, daily Finance reported on Friday.
It said the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
had decided not to participate in the capital hike, which should
be completed by the end of June.
The paper gave no detail on the hybrid instruments the bank
may issue. Neither NLB, the finance ministry nor the EBRD would
comment.
According to the EBA, NLB, which is burdened by bad loans to
local companies and ended 2011 with a loss for the third
consecutive year, needs fresh capital of at least 320 million
euros ($396 million).
Due dilligence on NLB, which started in May, should be
completed in two weeks, Finance said.
($1 = 0.8088 euro)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)