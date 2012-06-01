LJUBLJANA, June 1 State-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia's largest bank, will issue hybrid instruments to provide the capital it needs to meet European Banking Authority requirements, daily Finance reported on Friday.

It said the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development had decided not to participate in the capital hike, which should be completed by the end of June.

The paper gave no detail on the hybrid instruments the bank may issue. Neither NLB, the finance ministry nor the EBRD would comment.

According to the EBA, NLB, which is burdened by bad loans to local companies and ended 2011 with a loss for the third consecutive year, needs fresh capital of at least 320 million euros ($396 million).

Due dilligence on NLB, which started in May, should be completed in two weeks, Finance said. ($1 = 0.8088 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)