BRIEF-Fujian Star-net Communication gets approval for acquisition, share trade to resume
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, share trade to resume on June 5
TEL AVIV Jan 14 Nova Measuring Instruments , a provider of monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, reaffirmed on Monday its 2012 fourth quarter forecast for revenue of $18.5 million to $22 million.
It also reaffirmed its fourth quarter outlook from October for diluted earnings per share of 1-10 cents, or 0-8 cents excluding one-time items.
Israel-based Nova will announce fourth quarter results and give its financial outlook for the first quarter of 2013 on Feb. 18. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) ON THURSDAY RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN SHARES OF REGNON SA FOLLOWING REQUEST SUBMITTED BY POLISH FINANCIAL AUTHORITY (KNF)