TEL AVIV Jan 14 Nova Measuring Instruments , a provider of monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, reaffirmed on Monday its 2012 fourth quarter forecast for revenue of $18.5 million to $22 million.

It also reaffirmed its fourth quarter outlook from October for diluted earnings per share of 1-10 cents, or 0-8 cents excluding one-time items.

Israel-based Nova will announce fourth quarter results and give its financial outlook for the first quarter of 2013 on Feb. 18. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)