April 5 Novant Health is expected to sell $536.1 million of combined taxable and tax-exempt bonds on April 17, said a market source on Friday.

The sale will include:

$146.680 million of North Carolina Medical Care Commission tax-exempt health care facilities revenue and revenue refunding bonds, series 2013A;

$139.420 million of Industrial Development Authority of Prince William County, Va., tax-exempt health care facilities revenue and revenue refunding bonds, series 2013; and

$250 million of Novant Health taxable bonds, series 2013C bonds.

JP Morgan is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.