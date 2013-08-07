ZURICH Aug 7 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Wednesday its drug Afinitor did not show a survival
benefit in patients with advanced liver cancer.
Data from a late-stage trial found that Afinitor did not
extend overall survival compared with placebo in patients with
locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC),
the most common type of liver cancer.
The study was examining the efficacy and safety of Afinitor,
which is also known as everolimus, in patients whose disease had
progressed after treatment with or were intolerant to Onyx
and Bayer's drug Nexavar.
"While we are disappointed with these results, Novartis
remains committed to studying everolimus through a robust
research and development program to address unmet needs in
different types of cancer," said Alessandro Riva, Global Head of
Oncology Development & Medical Affairs at Novartis Oncology.
Novartis is also conducting trials for Afinitor in
gastrointestinal and lung neuroendocrine tumours, HER2-positive
breast cancer, lymphoma and tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare
genetic disease that causes tumours to grow in the brain and
other vital organs. Results are expected in 2014 and 2015.
The drug is already approved for the treatment of advanced
renal cell carcinoma and advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine
tumours and advanced hormone-receptor positive, HER2-negative
breast cancer.
Novartis is banking on new drugs like Afinitor and multiple
sclerosis pill Gilenya to help it compensate for patent losses.
Sales of Afinitor shot up 76 percent in the second quarter to
$308 million.