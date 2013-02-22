BRIEF-Eu Biologics signs contract worth 13.37 bln won
* Says it signed 13.37 billion won contract with Unicef, to provide vaccine
BASEL Feb 22 Some 20 percent of shareholders rejected drugmaker Novartis' new compensation system, showing anger still runs high even after outgoing chairman Daniel Vasella relinquished a $78 million payoff.
In a non-binding vote on the new compensation system, 78 percent of shareholders voted in favour, while 20 percent were against.
Geneva-based shareholder group Ethos had called on shareholders to reject the new framework, saying the variable pay component for Chief Executive Josepht Jimenez is excessive. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Says its previously announced 1.2 million common shares have been subscribed on May 31