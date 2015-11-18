BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
ZURICH Nov 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Novartis unit Sandoz's submission for approval of a biosimilar version of Amgen's Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer patients, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.
It marks the company's third biosimilar filing in the United States.
Sandoz said it would seek the same indication as Neulasta, whose generic name is pegfilgrastim. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.