PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 13 Novartis AG's cheaper version of Amgen Inc's arthritis drug Enbrel is highly similar in potency and safety to the original and should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.
The agency is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.