June 2 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
said it has appointed Bruno Strigini, one of Merck & Co Inc's
top executives, to head its oncology unit.
Novartis said Strigini, who served as the president of
Merck's European and Canadian operations, was appointed with
immediate effect. (link.reuters.com/tyk79v)
Strigini takes over from Alessandro Riva, who headed
Novartis' Oncology Development and Medical Affairs division on
an interim basis after the departure of Herve Hoppenot earlier
in the year.
Novartis in April bought London-based GSK's oncology
products for $14.5 billion plus another $1.5 billion that
depends on the results of a trial in melanoma in a deal that
strengthened the company's No. 2 global position in cancer.
Cancer is a particular focus for some drugmakers as novel
medicines show promise by boosting the body's immune system.
Drugmakers are seen stocking up their oncology pipelines as they
bet that combinations of drugs will become the future of cancer
care.
