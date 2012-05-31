* Annual ASCO meeting from June 1-5 in Chicago
* Novartis to present data on Afinitor in breast cancer
* Will also present data on Tasigna in chronic myeloid
leukaemia
* To show data from early pipeline for multiple disease
areas
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, May 31 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
is hoping key cancer data on both its marketed
products as well as promising drugs in its early pipeline will
show it can pack a punch in the oncology field at a major
industry meeting later this week.
The Basel-based group, which trails local rival Roche in
oncology, will present late-stage data on its drug Afinitor in
postmenopausal women with advanced breast cancer as well as two
late-stage studies on its blood cancer drug Tasigna in patients
with Philadelphia chromosone-positive chronic myeloid leukaemia.
In addition, Novartis will present a slew of early-stage
data on compounds to treat a variety of diseases, including
non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic breast cancer,
NRAS-melanoma and other solid tumours.
"It's a reflection of the breadth of our portfolio,"
Novartis oncology chief Herve Hoppenot told Reuters.
Oncology accounts for around a third of Novartis's current
pharma business and Hoppenot said the company was positioning
itself as one of the leaders in the fields of targeted products.
The Swiss drugmaker is increasingly focusing on specialist
drugs to help protect its profitability, at a time when
top-selling drugs such as blood-pressure treatment Diovan face
generic competition.
Around 220,000 women globally are diagnosed with ER+ HER2-
advanced breast cancer each year. Novartis is hoping to hear
back from regulators about approval for Afinitor in breast
cancer in the second half of this year.
The drug is already approved for other types of cancer such
as kidney and a rare type of pancreatic cancer and Novartis
expects to generate $1 billion or more in annual sales from a
new use in breast cancer.
PIPELINE PROMISE
Novartis is presenting 160 abstracts at the American Society
of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago from June 1 to 5.
Thousands of doctors and researchers gathered at the event
will be able to pore over early-stage data on several compounds
in Novartis' pipeline, which highlight its drive for targeted
therapies.
Among the studies being presented is a phase II study of
MEK162, which will be the first targeted therapy to show
activity in patients with NRAS-melanoma.
Novartis will also present data on two pipeline compounds to
treat metastatic breast cancer as well as a phase I study of
LDK378 in patients with a certain type of non-small cell lung
cancer.
Hoppenot said the industry-wide push to better identify
which patients will benefit from a given drug should help
accelerate the development cycle and cut costs.
"We are seeing how to develop these products faster because
we know what we are looking for," Hoppenot said, adding that
over time he expects fewer mega blockbuster drugs, with pharma
companies' portfolios instead becoming more diversified.