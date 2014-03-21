* Bexsero is first approved vaccine in Europe for MenB
ZURICH, March 21 The turnaround prospects for
Novartis' loss-making vaccines division were given a
boost on Friday as a key committee recommended including the
Swiss drugmaker's meningitis B vaccine on Britain's routine
vaccination programme.
The Basel-based drugmaker said the UK Joint Committee on
Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) had recommended that infants
from two months of age be vaccinated with Bexsero to help
protect against "MenB", a bacterial infection that can kill in
24 hours and poses the greatest risk to infants.
Bexsero is seen as crucial to Novartis' vaccines business,
which has struggled to catch up with the market leaders -
GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Merck -
and was the only one of the Swiss company's five divisions to
report a full-year operating loss in 2013.
Novartis is currently considering the future of the business
as part of a portfolio review, which is also examining the
drugmaker's two other sub-scale businesses, animal health and
over-the-counter drugs.
The drugmaker's Chief Executive Joe Jimenez told Reuters
that at least one of the three is not expected to make the cut.
Bexsero won European approval last year to become the first
vaccine against meningitis B.
It has also been given the green light from regulators in
Canada and Australia and has been approved for use at several
universities in the United States in an effort to stop outbreaks
of meningitis across campuses.
The UK committee revised its original opinion against
including Bexsero in the routine vaccination programme following
a review of further evidence, Novartis said. It hopes Bexsero
will be available free on Britain's National Health Service as
early as this summer.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Jane Merriman)