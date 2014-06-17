ZURICH, June 17 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Tuesday it had submitted its meningitis B
vaccine Bexsero for adolescents and young people to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing approval.
Bexsero, a broad coverage vaccine to help protect against
meningitis B, is already approved in 34 countries including
across the European Union, Canada and Australia, Novartis said.
Novartis has already provided nearly 30,000 doses of Bexsero
to students and staff at Princeton University and the University
of California Santa Barbara after meningitis B outbreaks on
their campuses, the drugmaker said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)