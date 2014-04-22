ZURICH, April 22 Novartis will focus
on completing the overhaul of its portfolio, but remains on the
lookout for bolt-on buys that could strengthen its three core
businesses, the drugmaker's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We've got our hands full now. From an execution standpoint,
we're going to be planning the integration of the oncology
business and the de-integration of the other two businesses as
well as OTC," Joe Jimenez told an investor call.
"At the same time we're not going to let bolt-ons pass if
they are valued and it looks like they could reinforce the big
three - big three meaning pharma, or eye care or generics."
