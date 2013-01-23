BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
ZURICH Jan 23 NOVARTIS/ * Novartis CEO says expects to see growth beginning in Q3/Q4 of 2013 * Novartis CEO says expects Afinitor peak sales in breast cancer of $2 billion * Novartis CEO says expects Afinitor peak sales to be reached around 2016/17,
depends on precription ramp up
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share