BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
Jan 23 Novartis AG : * Says Alcon Laboratories was notified in 2012 of Northern District of Texas probe - SEC filing * Says probe related to exporting products to Iran - SEC filing * Says Alcon received grand jury subpoena for documents back to 2005 - SEC
filing
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share