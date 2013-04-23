April 23 Novartis AG : * U.S. says files healthcare fraud lawsuit against Novartis AG * U.S. attorney in New York accuses Novartis of orchestrating multi-million

dollar prescription drug kickback scheme * Accused of inducing pharmacies to switch transplant patients to its drug

myfortic, in exchange for kickbacks disguised as rebates and discounts * Lawsuit says the scheme caused medicare, medicaid to issue tens of millions

of dollars of reimbursements based on false claims * Lawsuit seeks civil penalties and triple damages under federal false claims

act