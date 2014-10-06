ZURICH Oct 6 Swiss pharma group Novartis AG
said on Monday it had entered into a clinical
collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to evaluate
the safety and efficacy of combination treatments for patients
with non-small cell lung cancer.
The collaboration will help Novartis further advance its
efforts in the field of immunotherapy, following the acquisition
of CoStim Pharmaceuticals Inc this year, Novartis said in a
statement.
The two companies will test the combination of three
molecularly targeted compounds with Bristol-Myers'
investigational PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo
(nivolumab) in phase I and II studies, Novartis said, adding it
would conduct both studies.
"Preclinical data suggests that combining molecularly
targeted agents with immunotherapies such as nivolumab may have
synergistic effects and lead to better outcomes for patients,"
Alessandro Riva, global head of Novartis oncology
development and medical affairs, said in the statement.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Ryan Woo)