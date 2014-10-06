(Adds details)
ZURICH Oct 6 Swiss pharma group Novartis AG
said on Monday it would work with Bristol-Myers Squibb
Co to test the U.S. drugmaker's immuno-oncology drug
Opdivo in combination with three of its own experimental lung
cancer drugs.
The clinical collaboration will help Novartis advance its
efforts in the field of immunotherapy, one of the hottest areas
in biotech right now, following the acquisition of CoStim
Pharmaceuticals Inc this year, the drugmaker said.
Novartis currently lags rivals such as Roche, Merck
, AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers in the race to
develop immunotherapies - drugs that fight cancer by harnessing
the body's immune system.
The two companies will test the combination of three
molecularly targeted compounds with Bristol-Myers'
investigational PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo
(nivolumab) in phase I and II studies, Novartis said, adding it
would conduct both studies.
"Preclinical data suggests that combining molecularly
targeted agents with immunotherapies such as nivolumab may have
synergistic effects and lead to better outcomes for patients,"
Alessandro Riva, global head of Novartis oncology development
and medical affairs, said in the statement.
Opdivo is part of a closely watched class of drugs known as
anti-PD-1 therapies, which block a tumour's ability to
camouflage itself from attack by the immune system's cells.
The drug is approved in Japan for the treatment of
unresectable melanoma and is under review by the U.S and
European health regulators. It is also being tested as a
treatment for a range of other cancers.
One of the Novartis studies will evaluate Opdivo with
Novartis' Zykadia, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) in April as a treatment for late-stage
non-small cell lung cancer.
The second study will test Opdivo with two investigational
drugs, INC280 and EGF816.
Novartis is also developing Chimeric Antigen Receptor
T-cell, or CAR-T, immunotherapies, which involves engineering a
patient's own T-cells to identify proteins on cancer cells.
