LONDON, July 25 A regional British health
authority said on Wednesday it had decided to stop using the
cancer drug Avastin as a cheap alternative to eye medicine
Lucentis following a legal challenge from Novartis,
which sells Lucentis in Europe.
Lucentis, with annualized sales for Novartis of more than $2
billion, is licensed for wet age-related macular degeneration
(AMD) and recommended by Britain's health cost watchdog, the
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE).
But some hospitals in southern England have been using low
doses of Roche's cancer drug Avastin as a cheaper
option, even though it is not licensed for treating eye
conditions.
In April, Novartis sought a judicial review of the policy
being pursued by the Southampton, Hampshire, Isle of Wight and
Portsmouth Primary Care Trust Cluster of paying for Avastin on
the state-run National Health Service.
The Swiss drugmaker argued that the use of Avastin could put
the safety of patients at risk.
At the time, the health authority said it would fight the
case - but it has now decided to back down and discontinue its
policy of offering Avastin. Officials said new price discounts
for Lucentis would help soften the financial impact.
The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry,
which had lined up behind Novartis in the case, said it welcomed
the change of heart by the health authority.
Although Avastin is not licensed for AMD, it works in a
similar way to Lucentis and is widely prescribed on a so-called
"off label" basis, not only in Britain but also in the United
States.
A closely watched U.S. clinical trial concluded last year
that while Avastin works as well as Lucentis in treating vision
loss from AMD, it has more adverse side effects.
Lucentis is an important seller for Novartis, with sales
rising 20 percent in the second quarter to $604 million.
Novartis is banking on such relatively new products as it braces
for patent expiries on several current top-selling drugs.