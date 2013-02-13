LONDON Feb 13 A new drug from Novartis
for myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, is not worth
using on the state health service, Britain's healthcare cost
watchdog said on Wednesday.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) said it had issued new draft guidance not recommending
Jakavi because it could not be considered a cost-effective use
of resources.
The drug costs 3,600 pounds ($5,600) for a 60-tablet pack,
corresponding to an annual cost of approximately 43,200 pounds
per patient.
Jakavi, which was licensed from Incyte, was given a
marketing authorisation in Europe last August.
Industry analysts expect it to have annual worldwide sales
of around $1.5 billion by 2017, according to consensus forecasts
compiled by Thomson Reuters Pharma.
The NICE draft guidance is now out for consultation, ahead
of a final decision on the medicine expected in June.