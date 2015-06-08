June 8 Novartis is well placed in the
hot field of cancer immunotherapy, despite being behind rivals
in developing immune system-boosting drugs known as checkpoint
inhibitors, a top executive at the Swiss drugmaker said on
Monday.
"We will play an important role in this in the future and we
believe we are well-positioned for that," Bill Hinshaw, U.S.
head of Novartis Oncology, told a webcast media briefing in New
Jersey.
With many industry experts expecting cancer immunotherapy to
eventually generate tens of billions of dollars in annual sales,
Novartis will set out its ambitions in cancer and other diseases
in more detail at a June 17-18 investor event in Boston.
The company, the world's biggest drugmaker by sales, has
long been a leader in targeted cancer treatments, such as its
ground-breaking leukaemia drug Glivec.
But while the likes of Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck
, Roche and AstraZeneca have recently
focused on checkpoint inhibitor drugs, Novartis has put most of
its effort behind a cell-based immunotherapy known as CAR-T.
Now it is broadening its bet on different ways to harness
the body's immune system to fight tumours, including a sharp
ramp-up in checkpoint inhibitor work.
Last year, Novartis bought CoStim Pharmaceuticals, giving it
access to a so-called PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, and in March
this year it signed a deal with Aduro Biotech, securing
access to a novel kind of immunotherapy approach called STING.
As a result, the Swiss group is rapidly building an
extensive presence in multiple immunotherapy approaches, opening
the door to opportunities to create different drug cocktails.
"We're a world leader in cellular therapy and we have a
great set-up in terms of second- and third-generation checkpoint
inhibitors, and our leadership in targeted therapies gives us a
wonderful opportunity for combinations and sequences," Hinshaw
said.
Novartis recently started clinical testing of an anti-PD1
drug, according to U.S. government website clinicaltrials.gov,
and it also has drugs to block two other immune-checkpoint
pathways known as LAG3 and TIM3 that could enter into human
studies in 2015.
In a further sign of its commitment to cancer immunotherapy,
Novartis two months ago launched an immuno-oncology research
group led by a leading cancer expert from the Dana-Farber Cancer
Institute in Boston.
