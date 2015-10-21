(Adds details, background throughout)
ZURICH Oct 21 Novartis has broadened
its immuno-oncology pipeline with the acquisition of Admune
Therapeutics and through licensing agreements with small drug
developers Xoma and Palobiofarma.
Palobiofarma, a Spanish biotech company, said separately it
entered into a $15 million licensing agreement with the Swiss
group.
Novartis said in a statement on Wednesday these transactions
add Admune's IL-15 agonist programme, Palobiofarma's adenosine
receptor and Xoma's TGF-beta inhibition programs to its own
immuno-oncology portfolio.
Novartis, the world's biggest drugmaker by revenue, is
investing in cancer immunotherapy on optimism this sector will
generate tens of billions of dollars in annual sales. Cross-town
rival Roche, the biggest cancer-drug maker, is also
pursuing therapies that seek to turbocharge the immune system to
fight tumours.
"The first wave of immuno-oncology therapies has
demonstrated the impact this approach can have in treating
certain types of tumors," said Mark Fishman, president of the
Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.
Admune and Xoma are based in Massachusetts and California.
Spain's Palobiofarma said its licensing pact with Novartis
will give the Swiss company exclusive global rights to develop,
manufacture and market the company's adenosine-based cancer
immunotherapies.
The agreement also includes additional payments for reaching
short-term clinical objectives, cash for development and
marketing of projects and royalty payments linked to sales of
Palobiofarma's product, called PBF-509, due to begin Phase 1
clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer.
PBF-509 is being tested for whether it can help the immune
system better identify and fight tumours by using adenosine to
block the interaction of so-called A2a receptors.
Palobiofarma said its molecule could be used in combination
cancer therapy with other drugs, including anti-PD1 and
anti-PD-L1, designed to help switch on the immune system to
fight tumors that seek to evade the body's natural defenses.
