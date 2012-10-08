BRIEF-Volt Energy acquires Lac Saint Simon lithium property
* For purchase of 100% of Lac Saint Simon lithium property, Volt will issue 2.5 million common shares to PUF Ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For purchase of 100% of Lac Saint Simon lithium property, Volt will issue 2.5 million common shares to PUF Ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biorem Inc- company's 2017 order bookings to date total $12.5 million compared to $7.6 million of orders booked in first half of 2016