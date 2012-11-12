* Says positive results for Certican in 2-year phase III
study
* U.S. FDA to decide on Certican in liver transplant by end
2012
ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss pharmaceutical company
Novartis said on Monday its Certican, an immune system
drug also known under the names Afinitor and Votubia, showed
positive outcomes in a two-year phase III study in liver
transplantation.
The study, which Novartis said was the largest liver
transplant trial to date, confirmed the comparative
effectiveness of the treatment and the improved renal function
in patients previously noted at the 12-month stage.
The trial evaluated the introduction of Certican
(everolimus) with reduced exposure of another immunosuppressive
drug tacrolimus administered twice-daily starting one month
after liver transplantation versus standard-exposure tacrolimus,
Novartis said.
The data were presented at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the
American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) in
Boston.
Certican was approved by European health authorities for use
in adult liver transplant patients in October 2012. A decision
by the US Food and Drug Administration is expected by the end of
2012, Novartis said.
Under the trade name Certican, everolimus is approved in
more than 90 countries to prevent organ rejection for renal and
heart transplant patients, Novartis said.