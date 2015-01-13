(Adds Novartis comment)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Jan 13 An Indian court has barred Indian
generic drugmaker Cipla Ltd from making or selling a
cheaper copy of Novartis AG's respiratory drug Onbrez
domestically, citing infringement of patents held by the Swiss
company.
Cipla, India's fourth-largest generic drugmaker by revenue,
had launched its copy of Onbrez in New Delhi in October last
year at a fifth of the original drug's price, citing urgent
unmet need in India.
But Novartis last month challenged the Cipla move in the
Delhi High Court. Onbrez, chemically called indacaterol, is used
to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in adults.
A spokeswoman for Novartis's India unit said on
Tuesday the company welcomed the court order, adding ingredient
indacaterol for making the drug was protected by patents until
2020.
Foreign drugmakers in India have been frustrated by a series
of recent decisions on patents and pricing, with New Delhi
looking to improve access to medicines in country where a
majority of people live on less than $2 a day.
Market access and patent protection for U.S. drugs are
expected to feature when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
hosts President Barack Obama later this month for India's annual
Republic Day celebrations.
The Delhi court, in its order passed on Friday, observed
Cipla did not provide any figures about the "inadequacy or
shortfall in the supply" of the drug, while Novartis said it had
enough stocks to meet demand and could supply more if needed.
The court did not agree with Cipla's proposal that it be
allowed to make the patented drug, citing the public interest,
without compensating Novartis for its innovation, according to
court documents seen by Reuters.
The court, however, said Cipla could file for a compulsory
license if Novartis was not able to meet demand. If granted,
that would in effect breaks patent rights, making a cheaper
version of the drug possible.
"We will decide on the next course of action once we read
the judgement. In the meantime the patients will continue to get
the product till the old stocks last," Cipla said in a
statement.
