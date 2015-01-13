MUMBAI Jan 13 An Indian court has barred Indian
generic drugmaker Cipla Ltd from making or selling a
cheaper copy of Novartis AG's respiratory drug Onbrez
domestically, citing infringement of patents held by the Swiss
company.
Cipla, India's fourth-largest generic drugmaker by revenue,
had launched its copy of Onbrez in New Delhi in October last
year at a fifth of the original drug's price, citing urgent
unmet need in India.
But Novartis last month challenged the Cipla move in the
Delhi High Court. Onbrez, chemically called indacaterol, is used
to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in adults, and
patents covering the drug expire only in 2020.
Foreign drugmakers in India have been frustrated by a series
of decisions on patents and pricing in the recent past, with New
Delhi looking to improve access to cheap medicines in country
where a majority of people live on less than $2 a day.
Market access and patent protection for U.S. drugs are
expected to feature when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
hosts President Barack Obama later this month for India's annual
Republic Day celebrations.
The Delhi court, in its order passed on Friday, observed
Cipla did not provide any figures about the "inadequacy or
shortfall in the supply" of the drug, while Novartis claimed it
had enough stocks to meet demand and could supply more if
needed.
The court did not agree with Cipla's proposal that it be
allowed to make the patented drug, citing public interest,
without compensating Novartis for its innovation, according to
the court documents seen by Reuters.
The Delhi High Court, however, said that Cipla could file
for a compulsory license if Novartis was not able to meet the
demand. If granted, that would in effect breaks patent rights,
making a cheaper version of the drug possible.
"We will decide on the next course of action once we read
the judgement. In the meantime the patients will continue to get
the product till the old stocks last," Cipla said in a statement
on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Novartis's India unit did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
